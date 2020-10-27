LETTER: We are taking back control... Really?

Following recent Brexit negotiations, Mr Michael Gove declared a possible 7,000 trucks queueing in Kent after the end of the transition period.
He declared the innings closed, apparently with neither of his eyelids having to go in to bat. Still, it is good news for Mr Rishi Sunak.
Employment is set to rocket at The Little Chef, West Hougham, to cope with the rising demand for its services.
As to the surrender of food standards, via subterfuge, in order to secure a non existent trade deal with our chums across the pond, we can always blame coronavirus. Everything else is! Taking back control – do me a favour.
Mr D N Grant, Ludlow
