LETTER: Paying the price of lies over Brexit

Boris Johnson

I am very concerned that this government under PM Boris Johnson is heading inexorably for a no-deal Brexit. This was NEVER the intention however you voted in the Referendum as the below comments will show:

Here’s what they said:-

“Absolutely nobody is talking about threatening our place in the single market”. Daniel Hannan, 12/5/15.

“The day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want”. Michael Gove, 9/4/16.

“British people will still be able to go and work in the EU; to live; to travel; to study; and buy homes and settle down. There will continue to be free trade and access to the single market”. Boris Johnson, 26/6/16.

“Getting out of the EU can be quick and easy - the UK holds most of the cards”. John Redwood, 17/7/16.

“There will be no downside to Brexit, only a considerable upside”. David Davis, 10/10/16.

“The free trade agreement that we will have to do with the European Union should be one of the easiest in human history”. Liam Fox, 20/7/17.

“Most of the EU states are very sympathetic to our view”. David Davis, 15/5/17.

“I believe that we can get a free trade and customs agreement concluded before March 2019”. David Davis, 18/1/17.

“Within two years, before the negotiation with the EU is likely to be complete, and therefore before anything material has changed, we can negotiate a free trade area massively larger than the EU … The new trade agreements will come into force at the point of exit, but they will be fully negotiated”. David Davis, 14/7/16.

“There is no plan for no deal, because we’re going to get a great deal”. Boris Johnson, 11/7/17.

“But we didn’t vote to leave without a deal. That wasn’t the message of the campaign I helped lead. During that campaign, we said we should do a deal with the EU and be part of the network of free trade deals that covers all Europe, from Iceland to Turkey. Leaving without a deal on March 29 would not honour that commitment. It would undoubtedly cause economic turbulence.” Michael Gove, 3/3/19.

“I’ve looked carefully at ‘no deal’. That outcome would be a failure of statecraft”, Boris Johnson, 9/9/19.

"I can indeed assure the hon. Lady that there will be no crashing out, because we will negotiate a great new friendship and partnership within the timescale. I know that hon. Members on both sides of the House have every confidence in the Government to do that. " Boris Johnson, 22/10/19.

“We have an ‘oven ready’ deal, let's put it in the microwave, as soon as we get back after the election on 12 December." Boris Johnson, 31/10/19.

My personal favourite by our own MP Owen Paterson: “Only a madman would actually leave the (single) market”, 24/11/14.

They lied to you....

An Australian style deal is the worst possible option, bringing trading chaos and horrendous queues at Channel ports when dealing with our biggest trading partner. This shambles has cost this country billions and we are headed for No deal, at the worst possible time as we are coping with the Covid crisis.

Jayne Middleton, Oswestry

Send us your letters for publication: