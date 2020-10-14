LETTER: Dispose correctly

Please, can someone tell me why people who purchase face masks in order to slow down the COVID virus and protect others, who appear to be doing the right thing and who are being totally responsible during these hectic times and then these same responsible law abiding citizens have a total head loss and make the decision to dispose of the used masks by simply throwing them to the ground, leaving whatever germs they had to be released into general circulation?
Just today whilst out for a thirty minute walk I counted seven such masks left to rot, any good that may have been done by these masks will have been a total waste of time. Why do such an idiotic, selfish, moronic stupid act?
Pete Lowe, Brierley Hill
