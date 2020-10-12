Letter: Plan unsuitable for our unique town

I can see many flaws in Mr Nutting’s proposals. He suggests the demolition of the multi-storey car park, the only car park in the town that does not flood in bad weather! He also suggests the demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre, Frankwell footbridge and the bus station!
Why does he want to demolish the bus station when it is the one central location where all the buses stop to pick up travellers not just for the town, but also for the many towns around Shropshire and travellers arriving from the train station which is conveniently nearby? Why does he want to remove all the buildings near the river just to pave the way for yet more buildings, offices, flats, hotels when there is already a large Premier Inn? There are also places to eat near the river as well as numerous restaurants and cafes in the town serving an excellent variety of food.
His suggestion to put steps down to the river is a dangerous one as it would entice people, especially children, to risk jumping into the fast moving water. His plans are not suitable for our unique town. The many visitors who come to Shrewsbury are delighted by the beauty and all the history of this medieval town. It is often called a one-off.
Helen Wilson, Shrewsbury