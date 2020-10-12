Letter: Plan unsuitable for our unique town

I can see many flaws in Mr Nutting’s proposals. He suggests the demolition of the multi-storey car park, the only car park in the town that does not flood in bad weather! He also suggests the demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre, Frankwell footbridge and the bus station!

Why does he want to demolish the bus station when it is the one central location where all the buses stop to pick up travellers not just for the town, but also for the many towns around Shropshire and travellers arriving from the train station which is conveniently nearby? Why does he want to remove all the buildings near the river just to pave the way for yet more buildings, offices, flats, hotels when there is already a large Premier Inn? There are also places to eat near the river as well as numerous restaurants and cafes in the town serving an excellent variety of food.