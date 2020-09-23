LETTER: Consider needs of bus users who live in villages

I read with horror and dismay of the proposal to dispense with Shrewsbury central bus station.

I live 14 miles from the town centre and have an eye condition which requires regular hospital check-ups but prevents me from driving to them.

Fortunately there is a bus service, albeit limited, from my village to Shrewsbury so I just have to walk around the bus station to access the bus to the hospital.

It does mean that my appointments must be between 11.30am and 4pm, so I can arrive in time and/or catch the last bus home.

Usually I receive a letter giving an appointment outside these times so I must phone to change it, and, as most other appointments around the date have already been allocated. This means the gap between reviews is considerably longer than that recommended by my consultant.

If I have to negotiate a further park and ride service, making three bus journeys, this timing would become even more problematic.

My dentist is near the town centre, but I still sometimes have to wait longer to secure an appointment I can actually attend.

May I, through your column, implore the councillors to consider the needs of those living in outlying towns and villages who need a central place to transfer from one bus to another. I thought we were being encouraged to use public transport: the absence of a central bus station would only encourage – or even compel – people to take the easy option and drive to their destinations.

Rosemary Milns, Cockshutt

