LETTER: Concerned by the Government’s plan to break promises

Is there really popular support for our Government’s threat to break an international treaty?

I am deeply concerned by the Government’s plan to break promises made in the Withdrawal Agreement; an international treaty signed less than a year ago. The Northern Ireland Secretary admitted this would break international law. The Internal Markets Bill would renege on commitments to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and would set negotiations with Europe back to square one. This Bill has already passed its second reading with a seizable Conservative majority.

The Conservatives pride themselves on being the party of law and order, of economic stability and of the Union. Now the Government is openly breaking international law and paving the way to a ‘no deal’ economic disaster. Sadly our MP, Daniel Kawczynski, is saying he will support this illegality and he appears unconcerned about the risk it brings to peace in Northern Ireland

The Prime Minister does not speak for ordinary Conservatives. He was elected to deliver a comprehensive, ‘oven-ready’ deal with Europe, which would help communities and businesses like mine.

Yet his actions threaten not only the reputation of the Conservative Party, but the global reputation of the UK as a trustworthy nation.

Michael Wilmot, Shrewsbury

