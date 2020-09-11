Letter: Are we not all in this together?

Now the young are getting the blame it has become a different matter.

Ever since the virus came into the country, youths could be seen gathering in gangs of 20 to 30-strong.

All the videos of over-crowded pubs and illegal parties what are the ages? I doubt if you will see anyone over 35 years old.

When the virus first struck, the motto was, “we are all in it together”, it should have added onto it, as long as it doesn’t involve the young people.

Norman Caddick