LETTER: Alcohol is not the answer to troubles

Shops and retailers have been badly hit with the lockdown, but in one area there’s been a boom – sales of alcohol.

Due to people being bored stuck at home they are drinking a lot. This may have led to a surge in domestic violence, drowning their fears and worries in drink.

That way problems don’t go away, it just makes it worse. Jesus said “come to me and I will give you living water that satisfies your soul”.

Contentment, confidence, peace of mind and heart whatever your circumstances, knowing that He’s your Father and you’re in His loving hands.

Jesus has loved you and watched over you like a mother since you were born. He will hear your faintest cry.

Ron Jones, St Martins

