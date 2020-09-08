LETTER: We can all do our bit to save water

According to a new survey, 46 per cent of Brits believe their household uses under 20 litres of water a day, which is roughly equivalent to taking a two-minute shower.

In fact, the true figure is closer to 142 litres per person per day meaning an average family of four could use more than 500 litres each day!

This summer we saw a surge in demand for water, as more people stayed at home and enjoyed the hot weather in parts of the country. This is why Water UK and water efficiency experts Waterwise have joined forces to encourage people to think about the amount of water they are using.

This new campaign offers simple hints and tips to help people cut back, saving energy, money and protecting the environment – more information can be found online and across social media.

We all have a role to play in saving water and even small changes, such as using a watering can instead of a hose or cutting the length of your shower, can make a big difference.

Christine McGourty, Water UK, and Nicci Russell, Waterwise

