Letter: Astonished by the sale of star player

Nuno has stated that he needs to strengthen the Wolves squad in order to achieve his ambitions and those of Fosun. I am astonished therefore to read that the club is selling Matt Doherty to Spurs. Doherty has grown under Nuno’s guidance and has become an excellent player. It is beyond my comprehension that Wolves would sell him, let alone sell him to a rival team. How can they possibly justify this? And adding insult to injury, how could they possibly sell him for a such a paltry sum?

I am deeply saddened by this turn of events, and I am sure that I am not alone. I am left wondering if Nuno approved of this sale. If he didn’t, such a foolish decision is unlikely to hasten him to sign a new contract.

I am in my eighties. Before I shuffle off this mortal coil, I hope that Wolves can achieve the glory that they experienced when I was a boy. Today’s events do not bolster that hope.

John Shirley, Cheltenham