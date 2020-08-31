LETTER: Night out clubbing not my cup of tea

"A NIGHT OUT"

Just before the lock down

I caught a bus to town

Thought, l'll go to a night club

There's lots of them around

First thing that I noticed

Was bouncers on the door

They were really big bloke's

Six foot tall or more

As the night wore on

The noise took me back

My head was spinning round

Thought I was having heart attack

The music, it wasn't melodious

The beat went on forever

I won't go clubbing again

I've made my mind up, never

You couldn't hear yourself speak

The atmosphere wasn't nice

I couldn't find my drink

Or breathe with that dry Ice

The D.J. said "Thing's are warming up

The night has just begun"

I said, "Well you enjoy it mate

Cause me, l'me gooin um"

Trevor Johnson, Bilston

