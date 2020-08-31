Advertising
LETTER: Night out clubbing not my cup of tea
A reader shares a poem.
"A NIGHT OUT"
Just before the lock down
I caught a bus to town
Thought, l'll go to a night club
There's lots of them around
First thing that I noticed
Was bouncers on the door
They were really big bloke's
Six foot tall or more
As the night wore on
The noise took me back
My head was spinning round
Thought I was having heart attack
The music, it wasn't melodious
The beat went on forever
I won't go clubbing again
I've made my mind up, never
You couldn't hear yourself speak
The atmosphere wasn't nice
I couldn't find my drink
Or breathe with that dry Ice
The D.J. said "Thing's are warming up
The night has just begun"
I said, "Well you enjoy it mate
Cause me, l'me gooin um"
Trevor Johnson, Bilston
