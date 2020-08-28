LETTER: Religions have inconsistencies

Yet another sermon from Ron Jones (Letters, August 22) about how clever his God was to create the planet we live on and everything on it in a remarkably short space of time.

The Earth is about 4.5 billion years old and has been miraculously crafted by cosmic forces in that time. The story of the magical Godly creation dates back just over 2,000 years – a blink of an eye compared to the age of the planet.

I would like to know if God only created this planet or had time to create the rest of the known, truly mind boggling universe as well?

There are so many inconsistencies in the stories of various religions that all seem to date from around the same time from the same area that they have no credence at all.

Religions are nothing more than tools for controlling their followers. The devil and his hell had to be created as the ultimate threat for non believers, quite a nice protection racket really.

Chris Smith, Horsehay

