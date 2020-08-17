Advertising
Letter: We do still need to keep our distance
I understand that face masks are now compulsory in most shops except for shop workers, unless the individual concerned has an exemption due to age or an underlying health condition.
This however, appears to have given rise to some confusion, as it now appears that some individuals regard this new policy as having superseded social distancing measures. Face masks aside, and even if the government policy on these issues is confusing, is it not simply a question of good manners, respect, and social etiquette to observe another individual’s personal space? Or am I missing something?
D Grant, Ludlow
