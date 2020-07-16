LETTER: Reduced traffic will hurt businesses

If Shropshire Council insist on closing Shrewsbury town centre to traffic for the summer, any small businesses still fighting for survival after Covid-19 will go. Cars mean business.

Apart from the Market Hall there are no public lavatories and shops cannot at present allow customers use of.

As a BID member we have not had any form of consultation on this issue.

You want a ghost town devoid of small shops carry on, shopping in malls full of national brands next to empty units because the rents are sky high, are not for most of us.

Also I predict the two malls will not be there in 18 months.

Paul Lord, Halon’s Menswear, Shrewsbury

