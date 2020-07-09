LETTER: Adopt a dog from a shelter

Recent news reports about "pedigree puppy shortages" and buyers being bamboozled by money-grubbing breeders should serve as a reminder: adopting a dog from a shelter is a wonderful thing to do.

Since countless friendly, loving dogs of every age, size, character, and breed are waiting in shelters for good homes, there's no good reason to breed more. Every year in the UK, 130,000 dogs are surrendered to shelters, and as many as 20,000 are euthanised because there simply aren't enough homes for them all.

A dog is for life, not just for lockdown. The RSPCA found that nearly 20 per cent of people who buy a puppy no longer have the animal two years later. Before you decide to adopt a dog, be certain that you'll have the time, energy, patience, and money required to provide proper care for life – even when lockdown restrictions have eased and you're back in your normal routine.

If you can honestly say that you're prepared to make that lifelong commitment, there's no need to shop around. Dogs offered for adoption at shelters and by rescue groups offer all the love and companionship we could ever need.

Sascha Camilli, PETA

