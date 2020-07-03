Menu

Advertising

LETTER: Wearing masks in banks

Readers' letters | Published:

A reader shares a light-hearted take on wearing masks in banks.

Face masks are a common sight.

Strange times. Six months ago wearing a mask in a bank could get you arrested, now you can be arrested without a mask.

Robert William White, Wigmore

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters Voices

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News