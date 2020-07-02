Letter: We need a big push to end rough sleeping for good

As the lockdown slowly eases I hope that we can banish sleeping on the streets forever. We should try not to be too judgmental of those with chaotic lives, but be both compassionate and practical in offering solutions.

Much respect is due to charity workers, and Local Government officials, who grapple with this issue. But Westminster must also play its part. So, it’s good that the Government has committed £105 million, apparently, to help vulnerable people secure their own tenancies. There is a risk of people drifting back onto the streets when current emergency measures end. But this matter was always an emergency.

New homes are little help, of course, if addiction and life skills support is not provided. I am also very aware that some homeless people have dogs, so tenancies should accommodate pets. Those who consider this an irrelevant point should carefully think through the consequences, should we be hard-hearted.

Joined-up thinking is already taking place, but we now need an enormous push to end rough sleeping. Those in positions of political leadership, especially, should step forward. I am sure, for example, that local MPs will want to increase, even further, their commitment to this goal. It should be one of the positive legacies that we salvage from the horrors of Covid-19.

John Gemmell, Wem