Letter: Take a million steps for diabetes fund

It’s simple – take one million steps over three months and get sponsored for every stride.

You don’t have to limit yourself to walking to complete the challenge, you could choose to jog, or even dance the steps away. But however you choose to move, from tomorrow take at least 10,000 steps a day for three months and you’ll reach your million step goal.

Additionally, this year sees the introduction of two new distances: the half a million step challenge, perfect for those short on time or for anyone may find taking 10,000 steps a day difficult, and the longer 1.7 million step challenge, for those who really want to test themselves this summer.

Why not make it a family affair or challenge your friends to beat your daily distance? As well as raising money to help end the harm caused by diabetes, regular walking has many personal benefits including increased fitness, reduced stress and better heart health.

The Diabetes UK One Million Step challenge is free to register and there is no minimum sponsorship target. The event runs from July 1 – September 30. Find out more and sign up at diabetes.org.uk/step

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK, Midlands and East Regional Head