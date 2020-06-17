LETTER: New system will help people donate to charity stores

I would like to let your readers know about a new service we have launched at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), which will make it even easier to donate decluttered items and support our charity to help save lives.

Many people will have spent their time at home having a much-needed clear out and have been kindly holding onto their preloved items ready to donate to us.

Our post to donate service is a quick, free and simple initiative where you can donate smaller items via post. As our 750 UK shops and stores begin to reopen throughout June and July, this service is the perfect solution if your local BHF shop is not yet open, or you’re simply not ready to head to the high street.

From electronic items, clothes and vinyl records to video games, shoes and collectible objects, we hope to receive good quality items which will be sold either online via our eBay store or at a BHF shop.

You can post your donations for free by downloading a postage label online and dropping it off at your local Collect+ store. To download your label and find your nearest Collect+ store, visit bhf.org.uk/shop/donating-goods/post-your-donations

Our charity shops run purely on the support of the public, which is why we never take for granted anything that’s donated to us. Every pound raised in our shops helps us to support the 7.4 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases, many of whom are at increased risk from Covid-19.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, British Heart Foundation