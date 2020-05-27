Letter: Thank-you to our highway officers for their efforts

I would like to thank the Telford & Wrekin highway officers for all the efforts they put in this week to try to make drivers aware of the parking issues at the foot of The Wrekin. As the picture on the front page of Monday’s Star shows their efforts were in vain.

Little Wenlock Parish Council has over the last 10 years worked with the council and police to resolve the problem. It instigated the installing of the double yellow no parking lines and the re-alignment of the road junction at the foot of The Wrekin. The parish council had recommended that the double yellow lines be installed up to Hatch Lane. It is that stretch of road from the foot of The Wrekin to Hatch Lane which presents the most dangerous and obstructive parking. At times it prohibits the access to Little Wenlock of emergency vehicles. Also this haphazard parking presents dangers to both pedestrians and cyclists. It is so bad at weekends that residents avoid using the route.

The parish council is now working with the police and the council to reduce the speed limit to 30 mph in the location of The Wrekin and to 40 mph on the rest of the road to Little Wenlock.

Whilst we do not like to see more yellow lines no parking lines there is a very strong case to extend them to Hatch Lane, and possibly further areas, so that the road is safer for all users. Now that Telford & Wrekin Council is enforcing them there is hope that at some future date the roads around the foot of The Wrekin will be calmer and safer.

John F Marcham, Chair, Little Wenlock Parish Council