Letter: Trust supporters helping us to carry on caring for dogs

In these unprecedented and challenging times, we would like to say a huge thank you to all Dogs Trust supporters and players of People’s Postcode Lottery locally for their continued support.

We are currently looking after more than 90 dogs at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury and without the help of the dog loving public, we would not be able to give our wonderful dogs everything they need whilst they are in our care waiting to head off to their forever homes. For many that wait is going to be longer than usual due to the current lockdown.

However, regardless of how long they have to wait, we can assure you that thanks to our supporters and players of People’s Postcode Lottery, all of our dogs have everything they need, every single day they are with us.

More than £13 million has been awarded to Dogs Trust since the partnership with People’s Postcode Lottery first began in 2013. This has meant we have been able to invest in additional highly skilled staff such as behaviourists, canine carers and veterinary staff, expand initiatives such as our Home from Home fostering scheme, invest in our volunteers and improve facilities at our rehoming centres, all of which has lasting benefits for our four-legged friends.

We know all of our supporters share our vision to improve the dog welfare landscape in the UK and although at the moment we don’t know the financial implications of coronavirus on Dogs Trust as it is an evolving situation, we are certain that the coming months are likely to see an increased demand for our services. That is why we want to take this opportunity to thank dog lovers in the region for their vital continued support.

If you would like to find out more about how Dogs Trust is helping dog owners during this difficult time, or if you would like to make a donation, please go to dogstrust.org.uk

Louise Campbell, Manager at Dog Trust Shrewsbury