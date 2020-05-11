Advertising
LETTER: A poem - Going Viral
A reader shared their poem regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
Going Viral 2020
In these uncertain days of germs and social isolation
When fear and panic grip the hearts of each and every nation
With toilet rolls worth more than gold and hand gel gone extinct
And flour, if ever spotted, has vanished in a blink
Don’t be that greedy stockpiler, just thinking of yourself
Leave supplies for other guys, not an empty shelf.
Don’t trample that old person as you grab the final crumb
Stand aside 2 metres and make sure they get some
Wear gloves and masks in public and do not touch your face
If someone else is near you, do not invade their space
But most important - wash your hands, when you step through your door
Sing happy birthday two times through and wash your hands some more
Put rainbows in your windows, a constant sign of hope
A symbol that together we will find the strength to cope
Each Thursday night at 8pm we show appreciation
And clap for carers everywhere, the heroes of our nation
Coronavirus came along and stopped life in its tracks
So take this time to free your mind and let yourself relax
Life has reached a standstill, like a wound down clockwork train
Oh how we long for freedom and to see our friends again
So while we’re all in lockdown, take advantage of the chance
To see the beauty in your life and laugh and sing and dance.
As no-one’s going to see you, you can spend life in the nude
Just be sure to put some clothes on if you venture out for food.
Embrace the social media for keeping us in touch
With those we love and care for, the ones we miss so much
Someday in the future, we’ll all have a tale to tell
But meanwhile please remember Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Well
Sue Jamieson, Wem
