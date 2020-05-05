LETTER: Frightening attitude to coronavirus

When Donald Trump was elected president it was just another very wealthy individual seeking more power. The UK then had wealthy bumbling Boris as PM elect. Whilst bumbling Boris is fairly innocuous, Donald Trump has turned out to be a very dangerous person.

His attitude to the corona virus pandemic has been frightening. Gems from his press briefings include - The pandemic will be all over by Easter with the US fully back to work by the end of April. The pandemic is a plot by China and Iran against the US. Crowds protesting against the lock-down are wonderful people (they totally ignored social distancing and further spread the virus). The US will definitely not have a second wave of the virus (this is opposite to the experts view). Ingesting disinfectant will kill the virus (it will also kill anyone doing this!).

Its frightening to think that the UK is still at the behest of this man.

Bob Rose, Stirchley Park