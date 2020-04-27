LETTER: Thanks to the Shropshire Star

With all the different thanks being given out and quite rightly so, may I say a big thank you to the Shropshire Star and the delivery people for outstanding service to the community of Shropshire especially the paper boys and girls.

We receive well balanced reports and news six days a week, and it is very important for the people of Shropshire to receive news of what is happening in our county, also some national news.

In these present times, it is difficult to obtain local news except through the Shropshire Star.

Again, thank you all.

David Farmer, Shrewsbury