LETTER: Thanks to the Shropshire Star

Readers' letters | Published:

A reader thanks the Shropshire Star for continuing to provide news when it's needed most.

LAST ALAN EVANS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 08/01/16 The launch of the Shropshire Star Cash For Your Community. At the Shropshire Star office in Ketley last years winners from Cottage Care, Emma Atwell the Business Manager, Bryan Benham the Chairmam and Joan Benham the wife of Bryan..

With all the different thanks being given out and quite rightly so, may I say a big thank you to the Shropshire Star and the delivery people for outstanding service to the community of Shropshire especially the paper boys and girls.

We receive well balanced reports and news six days a week, and it is very important for the people of Shropshire to receive news of what is happening in our county, also some national news.

In these present times, it is difficult to obtain local news except through the Shropshire Star.

Again, thank you all.

David Farmer, Shrewsbury

