Letter: Crisis bringing out the best in people

How lovely to see the young people taking time to visit the elderly in their care homes singing to them outside their homes.

The elderly people were absolutely delighted and many of the elderly joined in with their lovely songs.

This country must continue to thank our fantastic NHS where unfortunately many lives have been lost.

The Armed Forces have also been fantastic where they have set up the Nightingale Hospital in London in less than a week with 4,000 beds, and also setting up more hospitals in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol and Harrogate. Well done lads!

Some say that the police are being overzealous stopping people, when they have been told to stay indoors because of the virus. Instruction is “stay at home – it’s not a request, it’s an instruction”.

These people should be thanking the police who are risking their own lives by doing their jobs and a good one at that! We also hear that Premier League players are to donate millions to the NHS – great!

Prince William wants to support the NHS by returning as an Air Ambulance pilot. Prince William and Princess Katherine’s three small children joined the nation with ‘clapping’ the NHS. Bravo! It just shows how very caring our royalty is.

Jackie Lewis, Pattingham