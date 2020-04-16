Letter: Save our skies from increase in flights

As with many other people, I have been very concerned about the huge increase in noise levels from aircraft, directly overhead in the Shropshire Hills AONB, in what has been a tranquil area for decades.

Since the outbreak of Covid 19 has virtually eliminated flights at the moment, the current peaceful skies just go to emphasise, dramatically, how intrusive their noise has become, and will again no doubt, if the government allows.

Apparently, the Department of Transport announced at the end of May 2019 plans to change “airspace sectors to accommodate more capacity and allow more direct flights, rather than following long-established lanes”. Furthermore, in the Government’s Queen’s Speech in December 2019, a directive was included that this measure will apply to the whole of the UK, so including AONBs.

The Government’s justification is that this will enable greater fuel efficiency and is thus “greener” and will also boost capacity for airplane traffic over Britain.

I strongly object to this change on the grounds that: a) AONBs are designated areas of tranquillity, as well as beauty, are fundamentally important to the tourism economy of this rural area and yet have no real protection from such changes; b) any fuel savings will be far outweighed by the rapidly increasing numbers of air passengers we have seen and which are predicted to continue; and c) this planning for ‘boosting capacity’ is completely incompatible with the necessity for a net carbon zero economy by 2030 that the science tells us is required to avoid catastrophic climate chaos and ecological breakdown.

To avoid this, we need a Frequent Flyer Levy on the 15 per cent of passengers who take 70 per cent of all flights, a carbon tax on domestic aviation fuel and the government to lobby against the rules that prevent such a tax being implemented on international flights.

Instead, we have a government intent on encouraging the most damaging form of transport, regardless of the planet, the immeasurable value of AONBs and the people living under the flight paths, wherever they live.

From the experience of the last 12 months, it is evident that AONBs now need clear, statutory protection from overhead flight paths, not grey ‘Guidance’ from the government.

David Luckhurst, Lydbury North