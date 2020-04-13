LETTER: Coronavirus - a poem

I ordered an item via the net, with it, a virus hitching a ride.

It secretly made its way to our fair isle, stuck to a carrier travelling inside.

The delivery man had a slight sweat, and oddly a cough too.

I took no notice, just thought it was flu.

Then news coming from a far off land, dangerous virus infecting a few.

So far away, don’t worry, it will never reach touch you.

Suddenly it’s here, we’re told, it’s landed on our shores.

Only way to defeat it, by staying indoors.

Fear and panic grips the land, we’re assured it’s not a disaster,

But the shelves are stripped bare, loo rolls all gone and so is the pasta

The death toll rises, more and more each day.

When will it end, we hear people say.

Hold your nerve, together we’ll win,

Please wash your hands, put tissues in a bin.

Hospitals inundated we hear, more ventilators, is the call.

The nation reacts to the need, we come together one and all.

Please abide by the instruction, stay home, stay well.

Together we’ll finally emerge, from this living hell.

After it’s defeated, what will we do.

Hopefully the state, will come to our rescue.

Vittorio Colabella, Codsall