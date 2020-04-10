Letter: We should not be turning our backs

I am very saddened to see letters appearing saying Foreign Aid should be be cancelled.

We may be going through a difficult period, but, compared to what is happening in places like Yemen it doesn’t even register.

Have they not seen the pictures of skeletal children and babies living in absolute poverty, not even clean water to drink and little if any medical care?

Tragic as it is to see homeless people on our streets, they are comparatively well off compared to those people. Clean water, medical care and food are all available to them.

We are among the richest countries in the world and should not be turning our backs on such suffering.

Terry Hillier, Four Crosses