Letter: Please buy British to support country

I had the following message from a friend: “We need to take a big lesson from this, not only regarding large corporations but those local firms which we use and buy from.

“It took something like this to show we need to manufacture more goods here and become self reliant. I often look at where things are produced; look at your packaging, very little from UK and wonder why we can’t produce it.

“Support our local butchers, farmers and shopkeepers and buy less tat which we don’t need.”

My reply – I’ve been saying exactly this over the past few days. I really do hope that we can persuade whoever that we need to follow the course suggested. I am always careful to get the best deal going, because I’m a bit tight, but I’d pay a premium to buy British in future, if this is possible.

Please tell all politicians and let’s see how to get the ball going.

Also, a friend was voicing his fears that lots of small to medium firms will go to the wall as we start to recover and will not be helped by the banks, or the government. I think that we must not allow such a thing to happen.

Please buy British for quality and to support your country.

Paul Edwards, Old Park