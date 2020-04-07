LETTER: Praise due to every key worker

The praise heaped on all NHS workers is well deserved and was expected, especially from Tory politicians, who may just be reflecting on how many hospital beds and cottage hospitals they have cut since 2010. But this is what being a politician involves, short term memory loss.

As one of the millions of "homers" I am full of praise for everyone who is still working and being exposed to more risk of catching the coronavirus. NHS staff take their employment knowing that there are medical risks, most other workers do not.

So three cheers for the postmen and postwomen, who by carrying on let us see those red vans and help reassure us "homers" that some aspects of life are normal, although the posties are wearing gloves as they touch millions of items sent by millions of people from all over the world.

Three cheers for everyone involved in getting this paper to the public.

Three cheers for Sandford Hardware in Church Stretton for still offering the friendly helpful service to the community, more so now they are getting and delivering shopping to elderly residents.

Three cheers for the workers in the two supermarkets in Church Stretton, who as well as the medical risks have to face at times an unreasonable public.

Three cheers for all delivery drivers, maybe in future "white van man" will be used as a term on endearment.

Finally to all those private companies making extra profits, especially supermarkets, when you see those balance sheets later in the year think about giving all your workers a tax free bonus before paying your shareholders bigger dividends.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury