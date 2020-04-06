Letter: Here to support most vulnerable society members

It is perhaps an especially challenging time for the 121,000 blind and partially-sighted people across Wales. Many rely on regular face-to-face connections with family, friends and key workers to shop, cook, exercise, and socialise.

We at RNIB Cymru have been heartened to see the incredible community responses to those in need and know that many people have been able to maintain safe connections with those around them. However, we know that some people might need a little extra help. If you are living with sight loss, RNIB Cymru is here to offer support and advice on a range of topics. We are here to listen.

We will continue to work to protect the rights of blind and partially-sighted people in Wales for the duration of the pandemic. We are ensuring that crucial healthcare information is available in accessible formats, making wellbeing calls to older members of our community, running telephone and online social groups, and providing up-to-date advice on the issues that concern blind and partially sighted people the most.

We will also be adapting and increasing our support services as the situation unfolds in the coming weeks. Our helpline is open from 8am to 8pm every weekday. Call 0303 123 9999 or email helpline@rnib.org.uk for friendly, up-to-date information and advice.

Ansley Workman, RNIB Cymru Director