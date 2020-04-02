Letter: Winning lottery is a more likely bet

I don’t want to detract from the seriousness of this situation but, why can’t the government and media give us some reassurance that we are not all going to drop dead of this virus and starvation?

We don’t seem to have any knowledge of the amount of people who have recovered. Every death is a tragedy but put alongside the population it is very small.

In China, with a population around 1.74 billion it barely registers. As long as we are careful and follow the advice given then we have more chance of winning the lottery than catching it.

Perhaps when this is all over certain people will wake up to the fact that the NHS is vital to our needs and should be properly funded alongside the caring industry.

A hospice in Wales for children with cancer receives six per cent funding from the government and is now in danger of closure because they cannot run fundraising events which they rely on. Perhaps things will change and lessons will be learned.

PS how nice to see more letters from female readers. Keep going ladies it is nice to have the female perspective instead of that of grumpy old men, wink wink.

Terry Hillier, Powys