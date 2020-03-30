Letter: Depriving locals

It transpired they had travelled from Wolverhampton in order to carry out their ‘raid’.

So, not only can we thank them for depriving locals of supplies, but also for their consideration in visiting us from an area with an acknowledged concentration of coronavirus cases.

J Freeman, Bishop’s Castle

