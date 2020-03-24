Letter: Selfish people not thinking of others much more needy

Illogical, selfish folk buying up all the toilet rolls and bread, even flour is hard to get, greedy people clearing the shelves. They don’t care about the poor who live hand to mouth. On the plus side some are doing their best to care for elderly neighbours.

Where did this plague suddenly come from? If God is in charge why did He allow it? Some would say it’s because He is angry with us because we have rejected his laws of love.

These times were forecast in the Bible. In the last days people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, unloving, unforgiving, no self control, cruel, uninterested in doing good.

Jesus told his disciples in Matt 24 that one day he would be coming to bring Judgement and peace to this Earth. He told of conditions that would prevail at that time. Wars worldwide, famines and earthquakes. He said that first his gospel message of love would be proclaimed all over the world, modern communications have enabled that to happen now.

It’s all happening before our eyes now, Jesus is coming back to the country he left promising to return to. North of Israel, the nations who hate Israel and vow to annihilate her are lined up to invade. In the middle of that war to end wars Jesus is coming back to bring peace at last to Earth.

Ron Jones, St Martins

