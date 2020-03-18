Letter: Thank you to Shropshire Council staff

It is instead a letter to thank the staff who, against the backdrop of austerity and cuts and lack of funding - and it seems lack of appreciation by Government on the effect the cuts - have had to deal with some of the worst floods I have ever seen since I have lived in Shropshire and now the Coronavirus threat.

I know staff have been switched from helping colleagues in one department to another, as they attempt to plan and cope for something that has no real certainty, but whom it will be easy to blame if they get it wrong!

So let's just say a thank you to all those staff doing their best in such challenging circumstances!

Sue Stewart, Oswestry

