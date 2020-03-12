Letter: Shropshire Star readers must ask questions as to why no scrutiny

Many of our neighbours have had their lives turned upside down as their homes and businesses were flooded – yet again.

It was clear that the staff of the Environment Agency, and the other emergency services, and untold numbers of fantastic neighbours and friends went above and beyond to help those worst affected in so many different ways.

Given this, I am completely gobsmacked that 311 Conservative MPs voted down a motion in Parliament recently to thank all of those organisations and their staff who worked so hard to help those most badly affected.

The same Conservative MPs also voted down a motion to review the Government’s ‘response’ to the crisis to ensure all necessary lessons are learned for the future.

This motion was particularly important as the extent of our unreadiness was there for all to see – and we know that ever more frequent, and extreme, weather events are coming in the months and years ahead as the climate crisis gathers speed.

All Shropshire Star readers should be asking why our Conservative Government and county council were so ill prepared, why they used their large majority to avoid scrutiny of their manifest failures, and to demand they tell us how they will do better next time.

A very disappointed and angry resident.

Andrew Metcalf, Ludlow

