Letter: Flood prevention is what people are rightly calling for

A dam on the Severn up-river above the town is not a new idea. A proposal in the 1990s linked such a dam with the redundant bed of the Shropshire Union canal as a way of diverting floodwaters away from the town. Then, as now, the cry was for flood prevention.

However, a cursory look at the town’s history will show that medieval Shrewsbury’s prosperity was founded, not on flood prevention, but on flood management. Floods were exploited.

We should note that Shrewsbury Abbey was built on a flood plain close by the river. It was a Benedictine foundation and the Benedictines were masters of flood management. The monks harnessed the waters of the upper Severn and its tributaries. Terraced argies or banked fields were used to accommodate the overflow of winter floodwaters. Large wetlands like Baggy Moor on the River Perry and the fields which are now criss-crossed with land-drains by the Rea Brook above Hook-a-Gate, were used as massive sponges to hold the winter rainwater where it could be controlled and released during dry seasons. This provided Shrewsbury with a navigable waterway all the year round.

The Rea Brook was also referred to as Meole Brook, possibly because of the number of water mills, including the De Bracy’s Mill, along its reliable all-year flow. Weir managers were among the most generously paid employees in the county. The weir manager on the Perry above Ruyton-XI-Towns was one of the best paid as he used to release the ‘flashes’ which enabled grounded barges at Shrewsbury’s wharfs to move off downstream during summer droughts.

Riverside areas were still prone to flooding but the compensation for those who chose to live there was cheaper accommodation and some exemptions from local dues and taxes, as in Frankwell – the “frank ville” or “free town” which was sometimes referred to as the Little Borough. Medieval Salopia flourished on flood management. We now mismanage our seasonal rains and use too many drains.

Bill Morris, Shrewsbury

