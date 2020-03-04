Letter: Criticising the PM for not visiting is really not helpful

Just what would his visit achieve apart from disrupt the important work being carried out by everyone?

Do these bashers believe Boris can stand there and hold the water back as King Canute tried to do on the river Crouch? There’s even one basher comparing Boris to First World War generals staying at a safe distance planning his next battle.

That comment should never have reached the paper, best thrown in the waste paper bin.

Any PM should be at the helm steering the ship, especially in the light of all the problems the UK faces at this present time, not running around the country wasting time and money to achieve nothing.

The flooding that causes all this misery for businesses, home owners and farmers is not a new thing. It’s known to most of these people before they settle in flood prone areas.

I’m not saying it’s their fault. Get on with it, more needs to be done to help before floods and during their time of need.

Bashing our PM is not going to help and is childish. Nothing is being done to tackle the excess water on its way. Dredging rivers needs to be reinstated along with ditch and water course clearing.

This used to be done years ago and nature survived. If you want to bash anyone and call them names, blame the people and biodiversity groups who got all the water course works stopped.

Jim Whitney, Wombridge

