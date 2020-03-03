Letter: What’s happened to Tory principles?

HS2 has been given the go-ahead. This taxpayer-funded project may be the largest public spending project in British history. It almost certainly will be when it runs over time and over budget.

Whatever happened to private sector investment? And a command-based economy. When was that ever part of Conservative philosophy?

After the cabinet reshuffle on February 15, there seems to be a centralisation of power to “Johnson loyalists”.

When Mr Blair was prime minister these people were known as Tony’s cronies! And a centralisation of power? I thought that this was a traditional Labour trait. The Conservative principle was minimal state intervention. Perhaps I was wrong again.

It also appears that Michael Gove is going to oversee the constitutional review into the role of judges, as many Conservatives believe judges have become more prepared to interfere in political issues.

Indeed, Suella Braverman the new Attorney-General has spoken of the need for politicians to “take back control” from the judiciary.

A state-controlled judiciary. I do not ever recall that being in any Conservative manifesto, for very good reasons.

If a state-controlled judiciary isn’t red warning lights and klaxons for the process of democracy, I don’t know what is!

D N Grant, Ludlow

