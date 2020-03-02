LETTER: Rat run traffic light timing needs sorting

I pretty regularly use the B4176 Sutton Maddock to Rudge Heath Road (AKA Rabbit Run), and along that road is the 'Broad bridge' (if any bridge was ever mis-named it is surely that one), spanning the River Worfe.

A few years ago a truck hit the bridge and did serious damage, after which the road was closed for a long period to pretty much rebuild the bridge the way it was, a golden opportunity missed to improve the bridge to carry two lanes of traffic instead of one and a half lanes.

A few months after bridge was rebuilt some traffic lights appeared to control traffic flow, and for a few months they seemed to work very well in gauging the traffic flow and nobody really had to wait very long to cross the bridge.

Somehow within the last couple of months something has gone wrong (or been deliberately changed) and now whenever I approach the bridge there is normally a long queue sometimes as far back up the hill as Telford Farmers, but while this queue is building up very little traffic is coming the other way.

In short it seems that the original traffic light sequence has changed from an 'active' system to a fixed time period system that is set far too long.

Chris Smith, Horsehay