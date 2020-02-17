Letter: We all have to do our bit tackling global warming

Reacting to this challenge, Shrewsbury Labour Women’s Forum recently hosted Paul Allen, from the Centre for Alternative Technology, (CAT) Machynlleth, to consider combatting climate change and creating a zero carbon future

Paul stressed that as a nation we already have the tools and technology to power the UK with 100 per cent renewable energy.

He described the transition processes needed for energy sourcing, production and storage, for transport, for buildings old and new, food production, land use and waste. (Please see more at www.cat.org.uk)

To achieve a zero carbon Shrewsbury and Shropshire, the answer is collective action.

It is clear we do need formal planning for the future as well action right now. However Paul asked us to start with ourselves and our families, directly reducing our own emissions, to change how we heat our homes, shop, travel and even eat.

Each of us can positively relate to creating climate repair.

Paul’s parting advice was, get connected to “the powers that be” demand change, find collaborators in our community, learn by doing, share experiences and above all be, “stubbornly optimistic”.

Joan Fleming, Shrewsbury Labour Women’s Forum

