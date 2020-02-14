Letter: Tourism plan for county disjointed

The main trouble with Shropshire is it wants the money from tourism. However it is disjointed and the lack of investment in the tourism industry is a stop, go policy.

We must have an active, progressive and ‘all’ committed tourism plan for ‘all’ the county. Instead we have different towns competing with each other instead of working together for the good of all.

The answer must be a tourism board with proper funding and teamwork, led by people who know what they are doing. There must be coordination with transport, travel, museums, places of interest, hotel guest houses, opening times etc.

The main aspect is marketing the name of Shropshire to a wider public without losing or damaging the county’s attractions and charm. Difficult but not impossible.

John Brown, Shrewsbury

