Letter: Serious error of judgment by MP

This shows a serious misjudgement of political sensitivities.

To argue that “Orban and Salvini are not to everyone’s tastes, of course…. [but] they represent serious ideas and concerns, some of which are shared by people in Britain”, is a serious misrepresentation of my beliefs and I would imagine most reasonable Shropshire residents who would recoil at Daniel Kawczynski’s defence that “it is only common sense to talk with parties and politicians that are either leading their respective countries, or will perhaps take power in the next few years”, since he has no right or authority to represent the British government at such unsavoury, far Right gatherings.

Apologies for his last missive to the Shropshire Star are overdue.

Mrs Philippa Scutt, Shrewsbury

