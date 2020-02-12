Letter: Greater efficiency back in the day

I recall when the council had its own workforce the council were more efficient in dealing with potholes and other related problems on the highways.

Each area had a dedicated team of two to repair bridges. The teams of men had the correct tools to carry out work.

The supervisors knew what had to be done and the County Surveyors team would often check up on work.

One of the worst examples of work, was on a little used country road, where it was surface dressed, but the weeds in the centre of the road were left and the grass at the edges of the road not cut back, result two weeks later weeds were through again, a waste of money.

Michael Parker, Baschurch

