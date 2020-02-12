Letter: Beeb should cut its cloth instead

If they are in need of more cash like so many of the OAPs are, they should ‘cut their cloth accordingly’ and get rid of some of their very highly paid staff, where many are paid extortionate salaries, where two people read the news and usually three people to read the weather forecast etc.

It is such a pity that the BBC who have been so successful in the past have now come to treating the OAPs in such a shabby way as so many of the elderly cannot get out of the house and they rely so very much on their television.

The public who have now so many choices does not help the BBC who is becoming outdated in many of their programmes and a ‘switch off’ to many folk, especially the young people.

I believe increasing the TV licence is not the most sensible thing to do. The BBC should consider their options instead of being so ‘stingy’ to the older generation.

I have every faith in our new Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help the OAPs in their dilemma.

Jackie Lewis, Pattingham

