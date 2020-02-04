Best foot forward for healthy living

They offer a weekly programme of short walks from 15 different venues across Telford on different days and at different times. Try something local or use them to explore a new area of Telford.

They range from 30 to 90 minutes so they’re easy to fit in and you can join any walk. Groups are welcoming, supportive and friendly – give it a go! Contact info@walkingforhealthtelfordandwrekin.org.uk or visit walkingforhealthtelfordandwrekin.org.uk

Alternatively, as part of their programme, Telford Ramblers offer a Short and Social walk on the first Thursday of every month. These are more leisurely walks of around five miles, that start and end at a local pub or cafe. Depending on the location, there is sometimes a meet at Sainsbury’s at the Forge Retail Park, Telford, to car share to the start of the walk. Again, the emphasis is on enjoying a walk and they’re a great way to get out and about. For more information about these and their full programme of walks see tesramblers.org.uk

Or, if you’re more target driven and need a challenge, the Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival is fast approaching. It runs from May 2-10 and offers over 60 different walks. There’s something for everyone and new for this year is a 25-mile challenge. Receive a medal for completing 25 miles over four separate days or more.

With nine days of walks, with over a third of them of four miles or less and a choice of these every day, it’s not such a big ask!

Many of the shorter walks offer a lot of information about different aspects of the Gorge, the wildlife, the history, the geology, so very often you don’t even realise how far you’ve walked! For more information see ironbridgewalking.co.uk and their leaflet detailing all the walks will be available locally by mid-February.

So, no more excuses, take that first step!

Jane Warman, Walking for Health

