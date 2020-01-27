Interesting views on sensitive topic

One opposing view was that it’s against God’s laws.

Wow, surely the writer cannot mean the Christian deity? He who drowned the world population in a flood or the genocide and massacres of Canaanites (Numbers 21:2-3, Deuteronomy 20:17, Joshua 6:17-21 The Midianites (Numbers 31:17-18) the Amalekites (Exodus 17:13) to name some.

The Christian God’s law is there for all to see; kill, kill, kill. I doubt even that evil entity would raise an eyebrow at despatching someone in the terminal stages of an incurable disease.

Paul Pearson, Church Stretton

