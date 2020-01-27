Brexit carry on is most entertaining so keep watching

Leaving is now an accepted reality but I have no doubt the next generation will bring it back on the political agenda. You would have thought that Boris Johnson, PM with a very large majority, would have put billions of pounds back into the NHS, given that people are dying on trollies when waiting to see a doctor, after arriving at an A&E department, but no one wants to go with a begging bowl to raise half a million quid.

So, the government can halt Big Ben’s renovations (move Parliament north of Watford, I say) to get bells ringing to celebrate the new year coming. Methinks this daft idea will not happen, because this PM did not think it through. No surprise there then.

Talking about the silly season, I hear Mr Nigel Farage who has been collecting his wage for 20 years from the EU, said he’s going to be in Parliament Square with his gang, who by the way, have to pay to join his club.

What must the 63 per cent of the country who either voted to leave or abstain think of this dramatic entertainment? However, ding dong, carry on.

Ron Jowett, Shifnal

