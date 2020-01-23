Advertising
Little recognition for ordinary folk
I must say that the contents of Mr F Jennings’ letter in the Star published on January 18, regarding the gongs seemingly given out willy-nilly to the largely undeserved, has my full agreement.
It is sadly the truth that media ‘stars’ and sporting ‘heroes’ appear to have precedence over the normal men and women who ‘work behind the scenes’ for little or no recognition – not that they would seek it, I surmise.
I am in the process of reading the Swann Saga by R.F. Delderfield in which a reference is made to this very theme, and as the action takes place in the mid-19th century until the outbreak of the First World War it occurred to me that nothing changes!
Incidentally, I would urge any readers who enjoy excellent plots, characterisation and his English, which is a joy to read, to seek out any of his publications – you won’t be disappointed.
I particularly liked a reference to politicians in the third and final book of the saga which is as true today as the era in which it was set.
William Huxley, Reabrook
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment