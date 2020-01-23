Little recognition for ordinary folk

It is sadly the truth that media ‘stars’ and sporting ‘heroes’ appear to have precedence over the normal men and women who ‘work behind the scenes’ for little or no recognition – not that they would seek it, I surmise.

I am in the process of reading the Swann Saga by R.F. Delderfield in which a reference is made to this very theme, and as the action takes place in the mid-19th century until the outbreak of the First World War it occurred to me that nothing changes!

Incidentally, I would urge any readers who enjoy excellent plots, characterisation and his English, which is a joy to read, to seek out any of his publications – you won’t be disappointed.

I particularly liked a reference to politicians in the third and final book of the saga which is as true today as the era in which it was set.

William Huxley, Reabrook

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.