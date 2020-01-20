Report damaged roads to councils

In addition, there are a multitude of blocked drains and damaged surfaces to avoid.

Shropshire Council has been awarded a sum of around £8 million to repair the roads.

I have recently discovered the FixMyStreet app to report these problems directly to the relevant council department, for them to take action.

If we don’t report them, they will not get repaired, as councils don’t go looking for damage.

Phil Goddard, Paramount Cycling Club, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.