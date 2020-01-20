Advertising
Report damaged roads to councils
As a cyclist and motorist on many of the roads in the county, I am constantly having to swerve to avoid damage to my car, or more worryingly, take avoiding action on my road bike, to avoid a nasty accident.
In addition, there are a multitude of blocked drains and damaged surfaces to avoid.
Shropshire Council has been awarded a sum of around £8 million to repair the roads.
I have recently discovered the FixMyStreet app to report these problems directly to the relevant council department, for them to take action.
If we don’t report them, they will not get repaired, as councils don’t go looking for damage.
Phil Goddard, Paramount Cycling Club, Shrewsbury
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.